Alkaline Water (WTER) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.
Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The company had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million.
Alkaline Water Stock Performance
WTER opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
Alkaline Water Company Profile
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.
