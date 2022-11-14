Alkaline Water (WTER) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The company had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million.

WTER opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 68.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 92,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 292,095 shares in the last quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

