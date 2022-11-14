AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Up 54.2% in October

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the October 15th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 7.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AB stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 559,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.31. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.52%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

