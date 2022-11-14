Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target Raised to €271.00 at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €267.00 ($267.00) to €271.00 ($271.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($210.00) to €220.00 ($220.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allianz from €214.00 ($214.00) to €205.00 ($205.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($250.00) to €245.00 ($245.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Allianz Stock Performance

Allianz stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. Allianz has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

