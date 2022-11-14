Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,046 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.5% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $120.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

