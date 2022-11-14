Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,303 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.1% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $162,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $400.36. The company had a trading volume of 126,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.