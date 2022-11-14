Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,031 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.1% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 43,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $527,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,904. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

