AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEAE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 63.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 14.4% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

