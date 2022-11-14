Amaze World Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Amaze World has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00008017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $72.74 million and $976,363.33 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

