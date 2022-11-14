Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.59.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.21. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,393 shares of company stock worth $12,497,340. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

