Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $285.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.92. The stock has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

