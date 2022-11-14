Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 16,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

AMGN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,871. The firm has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.92. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 118.3% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 51,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 446,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,582,000 after buying an additional 22,016 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.