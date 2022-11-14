Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 16,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %
AMGN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,871. The firm has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.92. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 118.3% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 51,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 446,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,582,000 after buying an additional 22,016 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
