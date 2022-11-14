Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.89

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 101476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,548,840 in the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

