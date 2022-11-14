Analog Century Management LP Acquires 19,800 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Analog Century Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 7.2% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 6,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 79,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $5,050,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,101,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 79,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $5,050,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,138,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,917 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTSI opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

