Analog Century Management LP Has $9.51 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Analog Century Management LP decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 5.2% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.89.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,014,923.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,014,923.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $13,162,448. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $393.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

