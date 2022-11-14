Analysts Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price at $29.72

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

