Analysts Set Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target at $107.63

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €120.00 ($120.00) to €126.00 ($126.00) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($130.00) to €124.00 ($124.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($85.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($115.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($98.00) to €103.00 ($103.00) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.84. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

