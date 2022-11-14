Analyzing Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and FFW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $27.97 million 2.83 -$4.05 million $0.04 26.01 FFW $21.27 million 2.42 $5.72 million $5.14 8.84

Risk and Volatility

FFW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadway Financial. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 7.87% 1.97% 0.23% FFW 26.91% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadway Financial and FFW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Broadway Financial beats FFW on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

