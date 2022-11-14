Analyzing Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunworks and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.82 -$26.63 million ($1.14) -2.06 RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RoboGroup T.E.K. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -24.77% -48.41% -33.00% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Sunworks and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sunworks has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sunworks and RoboGroup T.E.K., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.04%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Summary

Sunworks beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. was a former subsidiary of D.D.Y. Wing Aviation Ltd.

