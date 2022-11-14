Ardelyx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 15,386 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 432% compared to the average volume of 2,892 call options.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,906 shares of company stock worth $183,558. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ardelyx Trading Up 14.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of ARDX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.43. 671,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,734. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $268.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Further Reading

