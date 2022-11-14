Ark Price Down 33.6% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $36.02 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded down 33.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006091 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004407 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,501,806 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

