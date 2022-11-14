Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Cut to €126.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from €131.00 ($131.00) to €126.00 ($126.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($91.00) to €88.00 ($88.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($131.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

ARKAY opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

