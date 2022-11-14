Aron M. Odom Sells 1,300 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.7 %

DHI stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.63. 107,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 34.08%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $162,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.