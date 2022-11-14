Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of AROW stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $574.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

