Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stake Increased by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Arvinas makes up 1.1% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Arvinas worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 15.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 29.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Stock Down 1.9 %
ARVN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.12. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,646. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $86.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arvinas (ARVN)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.