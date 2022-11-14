Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,020 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

