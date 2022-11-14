ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the October 15th total of 918,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ASML by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in ASML by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.69.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Dividend Announcement

Shares of ASML traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $577.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.27 and its 200 day moving average is $502.55. ASML has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $236.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

