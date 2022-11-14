ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. ASML makes up 2.5% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ASML by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ASML by 40.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $575.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.41. The firm has a market cap of $235.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.15.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.