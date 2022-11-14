ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Increased to $665.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $665.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.75.
ASML Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $576.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.41. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Trading of ASML
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.