ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Increased to $665.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $665.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $576.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.41. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

