ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $850.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $510.00. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.75.

ASML stock opened at $576.44 on Monday. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

