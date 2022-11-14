Associated Banc Corp Buys 39,744 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,744 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SDY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.65. The stock had a trading volume of 59,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,685. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average of $122.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

