Associated Banc Corp Buys 4,822 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.76. 129,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,727,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

