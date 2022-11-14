Associated Banc Corp Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,959. The company has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

