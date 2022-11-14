Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 3.2 %

BLK stock traded down $25.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $749.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,198. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $620.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.26.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.