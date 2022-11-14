Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 2.3% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $51,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
