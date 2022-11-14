Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 215,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ASUR remained flat at $6.74 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 192,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,897. The firm has a market cap of $135.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 86,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

