Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Down 33.6% in October

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,300 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the October 15th total of 953,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Athersys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Athersys by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,019. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.50). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 545.94% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS. Analysts expect that Athersys will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

