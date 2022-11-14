Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Up 12.3% in October

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAME stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.06. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,910. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

