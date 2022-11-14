Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.98

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 442606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,864,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,237,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

