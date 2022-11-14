Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.
Shares of TSE:APR.UN traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.11. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.35 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$455.01 million and a PE ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
