Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $13.15 or 0.00078759 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and approximately $235.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023593 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,301,397 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

