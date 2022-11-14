Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $50.33 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07.

