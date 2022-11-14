Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CEO Robert A. Eckel Acquires 14,000 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Eckel purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,944.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aware Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. 36,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,637. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.22. Aware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Aware in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aware by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aware

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

