Axon Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000. Global Payments makes up 14.3% of Axon Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $102.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

