Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,427 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $38.16. 853,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,843,273. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

