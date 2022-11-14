Bank of America Downgrades Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Underperform

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.
As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.
