Bank of America Raises 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $25.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.46. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 5,331.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 118.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

