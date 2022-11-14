Bank of America Raises 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $25.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.46. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 5,331.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 118.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

