Barclays Increases O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $13.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

OI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $15,921,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,896,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 263,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

