Barclays Increases O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $13.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.
OI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.
O-I Glass Price Performance
Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
