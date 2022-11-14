Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Mike Scott Purchases 992 Shares

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 412 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £4,087.04 ($4,705.86).

Mike Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Mike Scott sold 6,465 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £23,015.40 ($26,500.17).

On Friday, September 23rd, Mike Scott bought 15,744 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($74,867.84).

On Thursday, September 15th, Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £18,675 ($21,502.59).

Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BDEV stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 407.60 ($4.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Barratt Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.14 ($8.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 380.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 443.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.40.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a GBX 25.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.20%.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.61) to GBX 462 ($5.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($4.92) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.10) to GBX 490 ($5.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($9.10) to GBX 459 ($5.28) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 581.14 ($6.69).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

