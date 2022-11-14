Barrington Research Increases Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $125.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $99.77 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 27,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,094,721.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 27,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 181,387 shares of company stock worth $16,976,709. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

