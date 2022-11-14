Barrington Research Increases Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $125.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insight Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $99.77 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.