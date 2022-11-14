Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Short Interest Up 62.5% in October

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. 70,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,643. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

